German company cuts ribbon at commerce park
By Greg Oliver
Courtesy The Journal
goliver@upstatetoday.com
COUNTY — More than 13 months after announcing the move of their North American headquarters to Pickens County, officials with Germany based era-contact USA officially cut the ribbon for their new facility Wednesday.
The company is among the world market leaders in electrical railway couplings, as
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
Subscribe Today or Login
Leave a Reply