AdvertiseHereH
06/20/2017   Local News   No comments

GHS, Palmetto Health to form state’s largest health system

By Steven Bradley
Courtesy The Journal

sbradley@upstatetoday.com

GREENVILLE — Greenville Health System and Palmetto Health have announced a partnership to create a locally governed health company that will form the state’s largest health system and one of the 50 largest in the nation.

Billed as a nonprofit company, the system will include 13 hospitals and hundreds of physician practices and ambulatory centers, serving 1.2 million patients annually and

You do not have permission to view this content

Subscribe Today or Login

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Hit Counter provided by Curio cabinets