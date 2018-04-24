Group shows support for sexual assault survivors
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
CLEMSON — Local men endured some temporary discomfort last Thursday evening in order to raise awareness about a serious cause.
The Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event was the first such event hosted by the Pickens County Advocacy Center, executive director Shannon Lambert said.
“No complaining,” she said during her opening remarks. “You guys can take a little pain for a few more minutes.”
Around 75 people signed up to march around the village green at Patrick Square in Clemson wearing women’s heels.
“Tonight we are standing by survivors of sexual violence in a fun but also serious manner,” Lambert said. “These men are going to get a little uncomfortable wearing high heels. We’re showing support and solidarity and having a good time and making sure that during Sexual Assault Awareness Month that we’re bringing more light and more
