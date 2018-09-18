Hagood Mill fiddling convention rescheduled

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — Hurricane Florence spoiled plans for Hagood Mill Historic Site’s first-ever three-day Ole Time Fiddling Convention last weekend.

But the storm won’t ruin all the fun.

Originally scheduled for last Friday through Sunday, the conventional has been rescheduled for this Friday through Saturday.

There will be a $5 general admission fee to the site per person per day. There will be no charge for children 10 and under and no charge for parking.

This marks the 22nd year that the mill has hosted the convention, which

