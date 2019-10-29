Hagood Mill hosts fall fundraiser

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — One of the songs performed at Saturday night’s fundraiser for the Hagood Mill Historic Site was “I’m Working On A Building.”

It was an appropriate selection, as some of the funds raised will go toward completing the mill site’s pavilion.

All the performers donated their time for Saturday’s event, which also featured a dinner, raffles and a silent auction.

“We’re going to have a good time,” Hagood Mill Foundation chairman Robert Sams told those in attendance.

Hagood Mill director Billy Crawford said the fundraiser will be an annual fall

You do not have permission to view this content