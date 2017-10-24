Halloween events kick off Saturday
COUNTY — The Halloween season has arrived, and area municipalities are offering chances for kids to show off their costumes and pick up some sweet treats.
Cannon Memorial Hospital and the city of Pickens are teaming up once again for the annual Trick or Treat on Main Street. This year’s event will be held from 6-8 p.m. this Saturday.
Local businesses, organizations and churches will set up booths along West Main Street. The
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
Subscribe Today or Login
Leave a Reply