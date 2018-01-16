Hampton Memorial Park in the works

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — Jim Garrison says that many of the patrons who use the Capt. Kimberly Hampton Library in Easley may not know anything about the woman it is named for.

“Most of them know her name, and they probably see her portrait in there but don’t realize the significance of that,” Garrison said.

He’s part of an effort to change that, by creating a memorial park for Hampton on the grounds of the library in Easley.

Hampton was the first female pilot in United States military history

You do not have permission to view this content