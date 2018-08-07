Harriott joins Easley office of C. Dan Joyner, Realtors

EASLEY — Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices C. Dan Joyner, Realtors announced recently that Gabrielle Harriott has joined the company’s Easley office as a sales associate.

Born at the foot of the Blue Ridge Mountains as an Oconee County native, Harriott received her degree in criminology in 2012. After taking a few years to grow her family of two to a family of five, including two baby girls and a rambunctious yellow Labrador, Harriott decided to earn her license to pursue her lifelong fascination and interest in real estate.

“I am pleased to welcome Gabi to our office,” said Jennifer A. Hicks, broker-in-charge of the Easley office. “She possesses the ‘can do’ attitude that will build a solid foundation for her career with us.”