High School Graduations are Saturday

COUNTY — Pickens County high school seniors will walk across a stage and into their futures on Saturday morning.

Hundreds of students will receive their diplomas as Daniel, Easley, Liberty and Pickens high schools hold graduation ceremonies at their football stadiums on Saturday morning.

Graduations are planned at 8:30 a.m. at each of the four schools.

With thunderstorms possible, activities may be moved into the school gymnasium with overflow seating in the auditorium. School-specific information such as parking arrangements and tickets has been communicated by each school, and is posted on the school and district websites.