AdvertiseHereH
06/05/2018   Local News, News   No comments

High school juniors graduate from Junior Leadership Pickens County

EASLEY — On May 17, 25 local high school juniors graduated from Junior Leadership Pickens County Class VI.

All four high schools in Pickens County — Daniel, Easley, Liberty and Pickens — were represented in the JLPC graduating class.

Presented by Baptist Easley Hospital and facilitated by a volunteer advisory board of local business leaders, JLPC assists

You do not have permission to view this content

Subscribe Today or Login

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Hit Counter provided by Curio cabinets