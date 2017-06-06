Holly Springs Center grand opening set for Saturday
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
PICKENS — The newest chapter of the former Holly Springs Elementary School’s story will officially begin Saturday.
The Holly Springs Center will celebrate its grand opening from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Grand opening events will include Appalachian games, traditional music, demonstrations, craft and food vendors, Highland-style games for the kids, a picnic on the grounds and a
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
Subscribe Today or Login
Leave a Reply