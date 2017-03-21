Holly Springs Center unveils summer schedule
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
PICKENS — A crowd came out Sunday afternoon to learn
more about plans to convert a former elementary school into a center for the arts.
The Holly Springs Center board hosted a “public buy-in” meeting at the former Holly Springs Elementary School to share the vision for the former elementary school site.
They weren’t there to rehash the past or to talk about the closure of the school, which many in the Holly Springs community disagreed with.
“We all in here know that there were some difficult decisions made,” Holly Springs
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
Subscribe Today or Login
Leave a Reply