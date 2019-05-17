Honoring Confederate Service for Benjamin Pinckney Duckworth is Saturday

PICKENS — On Saturday, May 18 at Secona Baptist Church in Pickens, there will be an Honoring Confederate Service for Benjamin Pinckney Duckworth Griffin of Fort Sumter, SC.

Dr. Ben P. Griffin known as “Cow Doctor” will be represented by his descendants and friends. All are invited to attend this service that begins at 4 p.m.

The event is sponsored by Pickens County Historical Society, James L. Orr Chapter, United Daughters of the Confederacy and the Faith Clayton Family Research Center, Southern Wesleyan University