Local residents joined with members of the Pickens County Historical Society Saturday to commemorate the placing of more than 500 Confederate Iron Crosses on the graves of Pickens County Confederate veterans and the 100th anniversary of the James L. Orr Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy at the annual Confederate Memorial Day celebration at the Hagood-Mauldin House in Pickens. See more photo on our FaceBook page.

Doug Tate/photos