Thousands greet Marines in Upstate for annual week of rest and relaxation

Upstate — s the 10-year anniversary of the “Honoring Their Service” program draws ever closer, residents of Oconee and Pickens counties have grown well accustomed to the pomp and circumstance that surrounds the annual event.

As close to 40 Marines make the annual ride from Easley to Keowee Key to enjoy several days of rest and relaxation, the event — now in its eighth year — starts with a

You do not have permission to view this content

Subscribe Today or Login