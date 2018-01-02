AdvertiseHereH
01/02/2018   News   No comments

Hooked on meth?

Study’s findings could lead to new treatment options

By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — Researchers at Behavioral Health Services of Pickens County are still seeking participants to take part in a research study that could lead to treatment methods for methamphetamine users.

“We are still actively recruiting,” research assistant Jessica Faulkenberry

You do not have permission to view this content

Subscribe Today or Login

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Hit Counter provided by Curio cabinets