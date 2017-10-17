Hope dwindling for Humane Society

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — Pickens County Humane Society officials are focusing on finding forever homes for the animals still in their care while holding on to hope the facility will not be forced to close at the end of the year.

After losing funding from Pickens County government, officials with the Humane Society do not foresee having enough funds to remain open after this year.

A post to the PCHS’ Facebook page said while staff, volunteers and board members are not

