How do you plan to keep busy this winter?

Did you read the weather almanacs’ predictions for this winter? One of them mentioned teeth-chattering cold. Others ranged from warm and wet to cold and dry. No matter, winter is coming. Have you decided what you’ll do when it’s cold where you live? While none of us wants to stay locked inside every single day, we do need to prepare for those days we just can’t get out.

Here are some thoughts:

— Does your library have a book mobile? Check the bestseller lists and make your reading list. Some books won’t be released yet, but if you

You do not have permission to view this content