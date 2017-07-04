Humane Society on the brink

$70K cut could close animal shelter

By Justin Lee Campbell

Courtesy The Journal

justin@upstatetoday.com

COUNTY — The Pickens County Humane Society is at risk of having to close its doors by the end of the year, according to its director.

Pickens County Council cut funding for the Humane Society in the new budget council passed earlier this month. Director Samantha Gamble said the $70,000 the county has given PCHS the last five years is 35 percent of its total budget.

If the Society can’t make up the deficit, the nonprofit will have to shut down in December.

“If things remain the

