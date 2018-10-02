Humane Society plans fall festival

LIBERTY — The Pickens County Humane Society staff invites the public to join them for a fall festival from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 13, at the PCHS facility at 500 Five Forks Road in Liberty.

“We really look forward to all animal lovers in the Upstate and their families coming out to our facility to enjoy all the activities we will have going, as well as touring our facility to meet all the wonderful cats, kittens, dogs, and puppies waiting for their forever home,” PCHS manager Megan Ragsdale said.

A variety of activities are planned, including live music, food, bouncy houses, games, a costume contest for children 13 and under, face painting and a dunk tank.

There also will be a pumpkin coloring contest table set up, and children of

