Humane Society to remain open
Organization has funding through first half of year
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
LIBERTY — Thanks to generous donors, the Pickens County Humane Society will not be shutting its doors at the end of the year, as its officials once feared.
A fundraising campaign to save the shelter, which lost its county funding this year, has exceeded its $70,000 goal.
On Dec. 15, PCHS director Samantha Gamble posted an update to the society’s online GoFundMe campaign page,
