Hurricane Irma leaves costly bill

County officials hoping to be reimbursed for some costs

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — There is a possibility that Pickens County could be reimbursed for some of the costs left behind by Hurricane Irma last month.

During his report to county council at their October meeting, county administrator Gerald Wilson discussed the damage incurred to county facilities by the hurricane, which left

You do not have permission to view this content

Subscribe Today or Login