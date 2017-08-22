‘Indescribable’: Eclipse draws 50,000 to Clemson

By Eric Sprott

CLEMSON — The simulations began playing inside the Clemson University planetarium in 2011, and it wasn’t long after that when Mark Leising said the phone calls started coming in from alumni wondering what the school had planned ahead of Monday’s total solar eclipse.

“We didn’t know what we were doing, but we said we’d do something, and it’s really been about the last year we’ve been gearing up for this,” said Leising, a professor in the school’s department of physics and astronomy. “As you might guess, it’s sort of tricky to get people fully interested in something that they don’t quite know what it is.”

However, Leising and the rest of the university accomplished just that, as

