AdvertiseHereH
04/10/2018   Local News   No comments

Innovative show to raise money for local band programs Friday

PICKENS — Trans-Siberian Orchestra founder Mark Wood will join with local music students to help Pickens County celebrate its sesquicentennial with a performance at the Pickens County Performing Arts Center in Liberty on Friday night.

The show, set to kick off at 7 p.m., is called “Electrify Your Strings!” According to a news release, EYS is a music education phenomenon

You do not have permission to view this content

Subscribe Today or Login

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Hit Counter provided by Curio cabinets