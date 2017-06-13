Issaqueena Festival makes donations

Members of the Issaqueena Festival Planning Committee recently made donations from the proceeds from the festival, held last month in Six Mile. Left: Committee members Amy Goodin and Kayla Seaborn present a check to Russ Daugherty of the Pickens Community Emergency Response Team with proceeds from the festival’s pie face fundraiser. Right: Seaborn presents a check to Cullen Finley of Hot Foot Clogging with proceeds from the pie face fundraiser. Center: Seaborn presents a check to Ray and Freda Longnecker of Six Mile Baptist Church with proceeds from the festival’s car show for the church’s food pantry and money from the pie face fundraiser.