AdvertiseHereH
05/16/2017   News   No comments

Issaqueena Festival set for Saturday

SIX MILE — The annual Issaqueena Festival is planned for this Saturday in downtown Six Mile.

Main Street will be closed from Liberty Highway to Six Mile Baptist Church during the festival, which will run from 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

The festival will feature free inflatables and other activities for children, a car show, plenty of food

You do not have permission to view this content

Subscribe Today or Login

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Hit Counter provided by Curio cabinets