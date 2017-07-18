It was a bitter pill to swallow
Our Chihuahua, Toby Lee Fowler, is a piece of work. He is disobedient, headstrong, high-strung and a light sleeper. He is also one of the smartest and most manipulative dogs on the place.
It has always been a challenge to get him to swallow any kind of pill. At least that’s what I always thought until Boomer, our boxer puppy, contracted a mysterious illness. It was an inflammatory condition. Our vet prescribed prednisone in tablet form, and it took care of the problem. Every morning, I’d wrap the pill up in a small piece of American cheese, the slice kind, and give it to him. He’d gobble it right up.
One morning, I took the wrapped pill out as usual. Toby Lee went with me. I popped the pill into Boomer’s mouth, but this time he
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
Subscribe Today or Login
Leave a Reply