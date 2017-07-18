It was a bitter pill to swallow

Our Chihuahua, Toby Lee Fowler, is a piece of work. He is disobedient, headstrong, high-strung and a light sleeper. He is also one of the smartest and most manipulative dogs on the place.

It has always been a challenge to get him to swallow any kind of pill. At least that’s what I always thought until Boomer, our boxer puppy, contracted a mysterious illness. It was an inflammatory condition. Our vet prescribed prednisone in tablet form, and it took care of the problem. Every morning, I’d wrap the pill up in a small piece of American cheese, the slice kind, and give it to him. He’d gobble it right up.

One morning, I took the wrapped pill out as usual. Toby Lee went with me. I popped the pill into Boomer’s mouth, but this time he

You do not have permission to view this content

Subscribe Today or Login