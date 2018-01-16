Keeping the dream alive

Members of Pickens Presbyterian Church and Griffin Ebenezer Baptist Church joined together Monday for their 12th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday celebration, marching from Pickens Presbyterian Church to the Pickens County Courthouse steps, where they heard from speakers including Rev. Charles Hendricks (above), Rev. C.L. Cruell and Pickens mayor David Owens and police chief Travis Riggs. The event also featured musical selections from a combined community choir, as well as prayers and inspirational messages from a variety of community leaders. To read more about Dr. King and his legacy, drill down farther into our website. Rocky Nimmons/Courier