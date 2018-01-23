Keeping the past alive

Hagood Mill Historic Site and Folklife Center plays key role in maintaining local heritage

By Dr. Thomas Cloer, Jr.

Special to The Courier

have written recently about several jewels in the Pickens crown. I now want to focus on another valuable gem. It is growing in worth exponentially as the word gets out about its sparkle.

The Hagood Mill Historic Site and Folklife Center is in walking distance of my home. I have observed the increase in people attending events there. I first became aware of

You do not have permission to view this content