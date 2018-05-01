KeyMark moves into new headquarters in Liberty

LIBERTY — KeyMark, Inc., a leading provider of business process automation solutions, officially moved into its new headquarters last month.

Located in the Pickens County Commerce Park at 105 Tech Lane, the move completed a $6 million investment in the company’s growth and commitment to the community.

The new 23,000-square-foot headquarters will allow KeyMark to potentially double its employee base, with hiring plans for positions

You do not have permission to view this content