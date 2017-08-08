Kimberly Hampton memorial being planned in Easley
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
EASLEY — An effort is underway to place a monument and memorial to U.S. Army Capt. Kimberly Hampton on the grounds of the library that bears her name.
An Easley native, Hampton died on Jan. 2, 2004, after her helicopter was shot down on the outskirts of Fallujah, Iraq. She was 27 years old.
Hampton was the first female pilot to be killed by hostile fire in U.S. history and the first female from South Carolina to die in combat in Iraq.
Pickens County Council members briefly discussed the monument/memorial during a called council meeting
Monday evening.
A resolution about the memorial was on the agenda.
