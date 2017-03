Keyshawn King, a junior from Liberty High School, took home two gold medals and set two meet records at the Foothills Track Classic at Byrnes High School on March 18. He won the triple jump with a jump of 46-3.75, which beat the previous record of 45-0. He also won the long jump with a jump of 22-2, which beat the previous record of 21-8. His jump of 22-2 was also a personal record.