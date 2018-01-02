King tabbed to lead Pickens Middle School

PICKENS — Pickens Middle School assistant principal James King has been named as the next principal of the school beginning in the 2018-2019 school year.

“James has spent his whole career in the School District of Pickens County, and it’s been a pleasure to watch him grow as an educator and as a leader,” SDPC superintendent Danny Merck said. “He’s familiar with Pickens Middle School and with the school community, and I can’t wait to see how the school is going to flourish under his leadership.”

King is in his second stint as an assistant principal at Pickens Middle. He was an assistant principal there from 2013-2015 and played a key role in helping the school transition to its current building. From 2015-2017, he was an assistant

