Lady Blue Flame defeat region foes BHP, Daniel on the road

PICKENS — The Pickens High School Lady Blue Flame continued Region I-4A play on the road last week, taking down Belton-Honea Path and Daniel.

In a match played Sept. 23 in front of a noisy BHP crowd, the Lady Blue Flame defeated the Lady Bears in three sets, winning 25-13, 25-15, 25-19. The Daniel match, played in front of a raucous Daniel High student section, was Sept. 25. The Lady Lions captured the first set 25-20 before the Lady Blue Flame settled down and closed out the match in three straight sets, 25-11, 25-18, 25-22.

“Leadership, mental toughness and teamwork were the main qualities that made us successful for the two big wins on the road against BHP and Daniel,” Blue Flame coach Rikki Owens said. “Having back-to-back road games, another key component was the loyal fans who drove out to BHP and the big Pickens High student section at Daniel that helped us

