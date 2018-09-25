Lady Blue Flame finish 7-1 at annual

ROEBUCK — On Sept. 21-22, the Pickens High School Lady Blue Flame volleyball team competed in the Dorman Tournament of Champions.

Pickens had not been to the tournament in at least eight years. The tournament was started at Pickens High School by coach Peggy Anthony. Upon her retirement, and since Dorman was moving into a huge new facility, the tournament was taken over by coach Paula Kirkland and her Dorman Cavaliers. It has remained one of the premier tournaments in the state.

“In keeping with the spirit of the games, I have tried to maintain the same showcase of the best teams, staring first with state champions, then runners-up, then perennial volleyball powerhouses,” Kirkland said. “We especially like to invite out-of-state teams.”

The top four seeds were strong and some were undefeated going into the

You do not have permission to view this content