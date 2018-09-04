Lady Blue Flame volleyball moves to 5-0

PICKENS — The Pickens High School varsity volleyball team opened regular-season play Aug. 21 with a tri-match at Woodmont.

The Flame faced rival Eastside in the first match. Both teams played well and were determined to win as the scores indicatde. The Flame came out on top 28-26, 28-26. It was that kind of game — down to the wire.

Lexi Wierzbicki led in kills with seven. Sydney Bolding and Kaylee Gillespie served 100 percent against the Eagles. The Lady Flame blocked well and had some key digs against the big Eastside hitters. Wierzbicki led in digs with 17. Gillespie recorded 10 assists, while freshman Bailee Earnhardt followed closely behind with nine.

Pickens met a strong Woodmont team in the second match. Woodmont played

You do not have permission to view this content