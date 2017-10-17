Lady Sparks capture 4th consecutive title, win streak reaches 59 matches

PICKENS — The Pickens Middle School volleyball team completed its fourth consecutive undefeated season by winning the AOP Conference Division II Tournament title under the direction of head coach Mellie Crumpton.

The Sparks won the regular-season title with a perfect record of 12-0 and received a first-round bye in the conference tournament, held Oct. 14 at Powdersville High School. The Sparks opened the tournament with a 25-8, 25-12 win over Walhalla and then defeated Powdersville twice, 25-5, 25-9 in the semifinals and 25-13, 25-14 in the finals, to claim its fifth end-of-year tournament championship in the last six years.

“There was no doubt our girls came to play ball Saturday,” Crumpton said. “I believe our

