Land purchase will allow for Easley fire station expansion

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — A land purchase will allow for the expansion of one of Easley’s fire stations.

During a special called meeting Friday morning, city council members approved a resolution to acquire the property and home located at 1093 S. Pendleton St. for $260,000.

“This is the property located directly adjacent south to Station 1,” city administrator Stephen Steese said.

The renovation, addition and expansion of Station 1 is one of the projects that will be funded by a general obligation bond earlier approved by council.

The budget already contains $250,000 for the acquisition of property, Steese said.

“It’s going to be a little higher,” Steese said. “It’ll probably be about $15,000-$20,000 higher by the time we pay the dumping fees and close on the property.”

Steese is confident the overage can be recouped, possibly through changes in the expansion’s design.

Mayor Larry Bagwell and Easley fire chief Butch Womack have been in discussions with the homeowner for the past several months.

“If we don’t purchase the property, then we don’t do the expansion on

You do not have permission to view this content