Legislators talk failed power plant

By Greg Oliver

Courtesy The Journal

goliver@upstatetoday.com

PICKENS — Members of the Pickens County Legislative Delegation told a group gathered for a Pickens United meeting last week that the controversial SCANA-Santee Cooper-V.C. Summer issue is continuing to be their primary focus in the S.C. General Assembly.

“The thing that’s drawing most of the attention is the failed

You do not have permission to view this content