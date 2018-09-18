Liberty bluegrass festival planned

LIBERTY — The Liberty Festivals and Events Committee and city of Liberty recently announced the Fall for Liberty Bluegrass Festival, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 27, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. in downtown Liberty.

The festival will provide a lineup of local Bluegrass bands.

Festival activities will include Upstate food trucks, craft and artisan vendors, a chili cook-off, children’s activities including inflatables, face

You do not have permission to view this content