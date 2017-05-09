Liberty budget may include cuts

LIBERTY — Due to budgetary issues, Liberty officials have some hard decisions to make, but they’re hoping an idea long floated in Pickens County can make the process easier.

Budget plans present city council with two options — eliminating the city’s fire department or eliminating the city’s recreation department.

Council members and city administrator Shirley Hughes discussed the proposals briefly during the May council meeting on Monday. Nothing has been finalized yet.

Plans are currently being discussed by county officials regarding the consolidation of fire departments. Fire district officials were set to discuss the plan further with county council members during a budget

You do not have permission to view this content

Subscribe Today or Login