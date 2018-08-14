Liberty city administrator set to retire
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
LIBERTY — Liberty city administrator Shirley Hughes will be retiring at the end of the year.
Mayor Brian Petersen said Hughes submitted her resignation in a letter to the mayor and council Aug. 1.
Petersen said Tuesday that Hughes’ resignation is “purely driven by her functional and actual retirement.”
“The reality is it’s just time,” Petersen said.
He said Hughes wants to devote more time to her family and plans to move
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
Subscribe Today or Login
Leave a Reply