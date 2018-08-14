Liberty city administrator set to retire

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

LIBERTY — Liberty city administrator Shirley Hughes will be retiring at the end of the year.

Mayor Brian Petersen said Hughes submitted her resignation in a letter to the mayor and council Aug. 1.

Petersen said Tuesday that Hughes’ resignation is “purely driven by her functional and actual retirement.”

“The reality is it’s just time,” Petersen said.

He said Hughes wants to devote more time to her family and plans to move

