Liberty, county fire agreement now official
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
LIBERTY — Liberty City Council officially signed off on transferring the city’s fire service over to the county this week.
Council members unanimously passed an ordinance Monday night transferring the fire service. Pickens County Council signed off on the agreement last week during its June meeting.
Liberty mayor Eric Boughman said the county and Liberty have been in a
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
Subscribe Today or Login
Leave a Reply