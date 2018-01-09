Liberty JROTC wins state title

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

LIBERTY — Liberty High School’s Army JROTC Raider team has brought back a state championship from Blythewood.

“They put in a lot of hard work,” LHS instructor 1st Sgt. Curtis Tate said.

The championship event was held on Dec. 10.

This is the first year the team has brought home the championship,

You do not have permission to view this content

Subscribe Today or Login