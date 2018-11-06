Liberty man hit, killed by vehicle
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
EASLEY — A Liberty man died last week after being struck by a vehicle in Easley.
Pickens County coroner Kandy Kelley said the victim, William James Murphree, 39, of Porter Road, died of blunt force trauma.
The collision occurred at 8 a.m. Oct. 31 on the 100 block of South 5th Street, Easley Police chief Tim Tollison said.
Murphree was on the sidewalk when a vehicle veered across the adjacent
