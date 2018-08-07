Liberty settles wrongful death lawsuit for $1M
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
LIBERTY — The city of Liberty has agreed to a $1 million settlement with the estate of an Easley man killed as police chased a man who was high on methamphetamine last year.
The settlement ends a suit filed by Tracy Mattison, a “personal representative of the estate of Steven Louis Richardson,” according to court documents.
Richardson, 59, was killed in a head-on collision with 29-year-old Nicholas Keith Blackstock late on the evening April 6, 2017.
Liberty Police Chief Adam Gilstrap said at the time that Liberty officers had tried to stop Blackstock for a motor vehicle violation after receiving information from a neighboring jurisdiction about him possibly having illegal drugs.
Blackstock refused to acknowledge the officers’ lights
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
Subscribe Today or Login
Leave a Reply