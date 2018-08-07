Liberty settles wrongful death lawsuit for $1M

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

LIBERTY — The city of Liberty has agreed to a $1 million settlement with the estate of an Easley man killed as police chased a man who was high on methamphetamine last year.

The settlement ends a suit filed by Tracy Mattison, a “personal representative of the estate of Steven Louis Richardson,” according to court documents.

Richardson, 59, was killed in a head-on collision with 29-year-old Nicholas Keith Blackstock late on the evening April 6, 2017.

Liberty Police Chief Adam Gilstrap said at the time that Liberty officers had tried to stop Blackstock for a motor vehicle violation after receiving information from a neighboring jurisdiction about him possibly having illegal drugs.

Blackstock refused to acknowledge the officers’ lights

