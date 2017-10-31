Liberty to host first Autumn Nights festival this weekend

LIBERTY — Hundreds of area families and more than 50 vendors will gather for a day of family fun as part of Liberty’s Autumn Nights Fall Festival from 3-9 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 4, on Commerce Street downtown.

The inaugural event will include crafts by local artists, organized children’s activities and musical entertainment. Contests include baking, hay bale decorating, hay bale throwing and a talent show. Rhythm City Band will perform at 7 p.m., and a variety of food options will be available, including One Love Fusion Foods, winner of the Silver Spoon Award at this year’s Fall For Greenville.

“This festival has been planned and organized solely by a group of about 25 volunteers,” festival coordinator Julie Cohn said. “We had absolutely no funding and took this project on as a leap of faith. We have been overwhelmed and amazed at the support we have received from our community.

“We are excited to share this new family event with our neighbors, family and friends and invite everyone, from both near and far, to come experience a taste of our little city.”

Local shops and restaurants on Commerce Street will also be open to welcome guests on the day of the event.

Vendors, food and children’s activities including inflatables and Touch-a-Truck (tow trucks,

