Liberty wins county wrestling championship

The Liberty High School wrestling team won the Pickens County wrestling championship on Saturday at Easley High School. The team is now 20-5 on the season. The team has five regular-season events remaining before competing in the Class 2A state playoffs, which run from Feb 3-10. Team members include Caleb Courville, Shyann Oglesby, Payton Poole, Nathan Hellams, Jacob Rogers, McKinnon Stewart, Cole Murphy, Jacob Lee, Hunter Powell, Ajah Young, Dustin Krout, Trent Pitman, Brandon Vega, Noah Kelly, Brad Moore, Lucas Bates and Jack Brissey. The Devils’ head coach is Nathan Day. Assistant coaches are Dakota Stewart, Bo Chandler, and Alan Brooks. The team managers are Christy Taylor, Addie Cromer, Cameron Hope, Alyssa Chandler and Zoe Addington.