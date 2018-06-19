AdvertiseHereH
06/19/2018   Local News   No comments

Liberty’s Bledsoe earns SWU music scholarship

CENTRAL — Matthew Bledsoe, a Liberty High School graduate, will participate in choral ensembles in the Fine Arts Division of Southern Wesleyan University, a National Association of Schools of Music (NASM) accredited institution.

Bledsoe will enter SWU this fall and major in vocal music education. Present at the signing were Bledsoe’s father, Michael, mother, Jessica,

You do not have permission to view this content

Subscribe Today or Login

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Hit Counter provided by Curio cabinets