Liberty’s Bledsoe earns SWU music scholarship
CENTRAL — Matthew Bledsoe, a Liberty High School graduate, will participate in choral ensembles in the Fine Arts Division of Southern Wesleyan University, a National Association of Schools of Music (NASM) accredited institution.
Bledsoe will enter SWU this fall and major in vocal music education. Present at the signing were Bledsoe’s father, Michael, mother, Jessica,
You do not have permission to view this content
You do not have permission to view this content
Subscribe Today or Login
Leave a Reply