Liberty’s King 1 of 2 local state champs

Liberty High School junior Keyshawn King won his second consecutive Class 2A triple jump state championship on Saturday, one of two Pickens County athletes who won individual state crowns. In the Class 4A girls’ event, Daniel eighth-grader Ally Wilson helped lead the Lady Lions to a second-place overall finish with an individual state championship in the 1,600-meter run. Wilson also earned silver medals in the 800-meter run and as part of the Daniel 4×800-meter relay team. King wrapped up his second straight triple jump championship with his first jump, leaping for 48 feet, 3 inches to break his own school record. He later gained an extra two inches on his fifth jump to break the school record again. King also earned a bronze medal in the long jump with a leap of 21 feet, 7.5 inches. Over the summer, King will compete in AAU track and attend the New Balance track meet in Greensboro, N.C., in June. The meet is considered one of the biggest outdoor high school meets in the country.